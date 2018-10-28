Ian Rivers, a former SAS soldier, plans to row across the North Atlantic in May - a distance of about 3,500 miles (5,632 km).

Mr Rivers, who will use a sextant and the stars to navigate, used nature as a guide when he escaped after being kidnapped while working in Syria.

The row was designed to raise awareness of the mental health challenges some veterans may face.

The money raised from the row will go to Special Air Service Regimental Association (SASRA) and St Michael's Hospice in Hereford.