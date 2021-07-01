The new Health Secretary and Bromsgrove MP Sajid Javid is the political version of Aston Villa's captain Jack Grealish, according to Jacob Rees-Mogg.

Grealish made a significant impact as a substitute, setting up the second goal as England beat Germany to reach the quarter finals of the Euros.

And, replying to a question in the House of Commons, the Leader of the House suggested Mr Javid - who took over from Matt Hancock last weekend - is the government's Grealish.

