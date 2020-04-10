Ex-SAS soldier returns from row across Atlantic

An ex-SAS soldier has returned from his row across the North Atlantic to the Isles of Scilly, greeted by cheers and applause from friends and family.

Ian Rivers, 55, set off from New York on 31 May using only a sextant and the stars to navigate to the Scilly Isles.

Mr Rivers' solo row raised money for the Special Air Service Regimental Association (SASRA) and St Michael's Hospice in Hereford.