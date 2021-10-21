A couple said they had faced a barrage of problems with their housing association home since they moved in and are desperate to move out.

Shaun Cassidy and Naomi Darker moved into their three-bedroom property in Kidderminster in February 2020.

They said it had been blighted by damp and mould, while the boiler regularly broke down, leaving them without heating or hot water, despite having four young children, including a newborn.

They have been on a waiting list with Wyre Forest District Council for several months.

Housing association Rooftop has apologised for delays to repairs over the last year, but said a new kitchen had since been fitted and damp treatment works had also been arranged.