The River Lugg runs beside Young Reporter Georgia Helme's family farm near Leominster in Herefordshire but there is a problem - it is heavily polluted.

In February 2020, the farm experienced its worst floods in more than 100 years and what was left behind shocked the family. Human waste, sewage and wet wipes contaminated the field.

Georgia has been investigating the cause of the River Lugg's pollution, its impact on the environment and what can be done to improve the quality of the river.

You can find stories from other young people on the BBC Young Reporter website.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk