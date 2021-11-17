Pregnant women in Worcestershire have been explaining why they are choosing to get a Covid-19 vaccination.

Kelly Smyth is expecting her fifth baby and she said she took little convincing to have the jab.

Although the risk to expectant mums is low, NHS data shows 20% of the most critically ill Covid-19 patients are pregnant women who have not been vaccinated.

Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust is offering vaccinations while mums-to-be are having other tests or appointments.