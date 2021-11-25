Droitwich grandad with MND raises £4k making gift tags
A former postman with motor neurone disease has raised nearly £4,000 for research into the disease by making Christmas gift tags.
John Adams, from Droitwich, was diagnosed with MND over four years ago. He has to use a voice machine to communicate and has limited use of his hands.
But the 77-year-old said he had stayed positive and wanted to help "find a cure for future generations".
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk