A forest which has become the largest woodland National Nature Reserve in England has been described as a "hidden gem".

The Wyre Forest, near Bewdley in Worcestershire, has been extended by almost 900 hectares, more than doubling its size to 1,455 hectares.

And Tom Simpson, Natural England's senior reserve manager at Wyre Forest, says it's "the perfect place to clear your head".

The area is owned by a number of landowners, including the Worcestershire Wildlife Trust, and managed by Natural England and Forestry England.

It includes a range of habitats, including grassland, old orchards, areas of scrub and steep-sided valleys.

The area is known to have been wooded since at least the year 900AD.

There are 224 National Nature Reserves in England, with a total area of over 99,000 hectares, but not all of them are woodland.

