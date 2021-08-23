A newly married couple have transformed an old double-decker bus into their dream home.

Lamorna and Gareth Hollingsworth, from Hereford, spent their honeymoon on a 12-month round-the-world trip in a camper van.

When they returned to the UK they realised they did not entirely want to leave behind their life on the road, so put the wheels in motion again and bought a very different home.

The couple purchased a 1997 double-decker Scania bus online for £4,000, admittedly after a "couple glasses of wine".

They spent two years and £20,000 transforming it into a liveable home, using recycled and unwanted materials where possible.

They aim to move in next month and cannot wait for their next adventure travelling around the UK.