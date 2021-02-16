Two teams at Worcester Cathedral have taken part in the annual Pancake Day race.

The relay race over an obstacle course took place around the Cathedral's medieval cloisters.

The two teams were made up of the two sides of the cathedral choir, with the Dean leading team Decani and the Precentor leading team Cantoris.

The Dean of Worcester, Peter Atkinson, said: "We're so glad to be able to celebrate Shrove Tuesday with our annual Pancake Day race this year.

"It was very disappointing to miss last year's race due to the lockdown."