Six-time world champion and Olympic triathlon gold medallist Jonny Brownlee has sent a message of support to an athlete left with a hole in his neck after cancer treatment.

Richard Andrews, 56, from Hereford, had his voice box and lymph nodes removed after being diagnosed with stage two laryngeal cancer.

He has a specially designed snorkel which fits into the hole, allowing him to swim.

He's set to compete in a triathlon on 8 May.

Brownlee described the supermarket worker as a "massive inspiration".