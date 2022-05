A severe fire involving oxygen and propane cylinders has broken out at a factory site in Worcestershire.

More than 50 firefighters were sent to the manufacturing business in Padgets Lane, Redditch, shortly before 05:00 BST on Friday.

Hereford and Worcester fire service said the significant blaze covered an area of 40m by 40m and had spread to other units.

People living nearby are being warned to keep doors and windows closed.