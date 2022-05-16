A woman from Worcestershire has arrived in Spain and is set to undergo potentially life-saving surgery thanks to an anonymous benefactor's £130,000 contribution towards her care.

Rachel Pighills has a complex neck injury, where her brain is sinking into her spine, following a freak accident with a ceiling fan at her Pershore home.

The 35-year-old mother received financial help from the benefactor from Warwickshire. The woman in her 60s reached out after seeing the story on BBC Midlands Today last summer.

Mrs Pighills is too unwell to fly so, along with her husband Guy, bought an old ambulance which she has described as a "godsend".

He drove to Barcelona and Mrs Pighills said the long journey was at times "horrific" and they had to "drive slowly and make plenty of stops" to ensure her safety.

She is now receiving care at Teknon hospital and undergoing pre-op testing.