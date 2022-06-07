A badger was captured on film as it was released back into the wild after becoming trapped in a sewage works near Worcester.

The badger was spotted, by a member of the public, six metres down a concrete pit at Kempsey Sewage Works on 23 May. A call was made to the RSPCA and the critter was quickly removed.

RSPCA animal rescue officer Freya Lamb said: “This poor badger had really got himself into a difficult situation as he wasn’t able to get out of the deep pit.

"He luckily didn’t have any visible injuries and was hissing and walking fine."