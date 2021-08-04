Residents are settling in to what are believed to be the first virtually plastic-free apartments to be built in the UK.

Located next to Redditch railway station, in Worcestershire, they are intended to show how properties can be built with a low environmental impact and also be cheap to run.

While plastic has not been eliminated completely, including on safety features like fire doors, in many cases alternatives have been found.

The development, owned and built by Green Square Accord housing association, is on the site of a former factory car park.