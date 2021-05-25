A pensioner is marking his 80th birthday by tackling an 80x80 sporting challenge in memory of his four brothers.

Alan Jones-Bratt, who reaches the milestone on Friday 9 September, is raising money for four medical charities by playing 80 ends of indoor bowls, 80 ends of outdoor bowls and 80 holes of golf, before walking 80 miles with four 20-mile walks in four counties.

Mr Jones-Bratt, from Wilden, near Stourport-on-Severn, is walking in Shropshire, Staffordshire, Worcestershire and Warwickshire.

That follows 27-hole games of golf at three Worcestershire courses and bowls sessions in Malvern, Bromsgrove, Worcester and Stourport-on-Severn.

The money raised by the AJB 80x80 Challenge will be divided between the Motor Neurone Disease Association, Diabetes UK, Prostate Cancer UK and the Alzheimer's Society.

Mr Jones decided to support all four charities after the deaths of his brothers Dennis, Stan, Don and Ivan.

A film by John Bray