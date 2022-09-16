Ukrainian footballer Yan Osadchyi was playing in Ukraine's second division when the war started in February.

After seeking refuge in Worcestershire, he is now playing for non-league Redditch United and has relished taking part in the early rounds of the FA Cup.

Some fans have even started singing songs about him and take Ukrainian flags to matches.

Mr Osadchyi and his girlfriend Alina Shtyl said they still hoped to return to Ukraine one day.

"I watch the news every hour for updates on the situation back home because it is really important to me," he said.