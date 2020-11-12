Ruby has an extremely rare genetic condition which has impacted her life in every possible way.

The 14-year-old from Hereford can't walk or talk and requires 24-hour care.

The charity Marches Family Network has been a lifeline to Ruby and her family. It provides play days and trips for more than 200 young people with disabilities.

The project is the only one of its kind in the county and would not be able to continue without funding from Children in Need.

Produced by Louise Brierley. Filmed by Paul Hutchins. Edited by Matt Jinks.