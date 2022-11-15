Photographs and video footage appearing to show staff asleep at a mental health facility have been shared with the BBC.

In a raft of complaints about Hill Crest Ward in Redditch, Worcestershire, whistle-blowers have told a BBC investigation that the alleged activity was in full view of patients.

Sources claimed one nurse fell asleep twice when they were supposed to be monitoring patients at all times.

Herefordshire and Worcestershire Health and Care NHS Trust said it was investigating.