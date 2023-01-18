Police have released CCTV showing the moments leading up to a man being stabbed to death outside an Asda supermarket.

Ian Kirwan, 53, was attacked at the store in Redditch, Worcestershire, on 8 March after challenging teenagers for messing about in the customer toilets.

A 15-year-old boy has been found guilty of his murder and three other youths found guilty of violent disorder, while a fifth was cleared on all counts.

The jury heard the killer was part of a masked gang that "terrorised" people.

None of the five boys, of Birmingham, can be legally identified because of their ages. They are due to be sentenced on 15 February.