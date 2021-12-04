Girl's condition means she could die in sleep

Parents of a girl with a rare breathing condition which means she could die when asleep are appealing to raise £39,000.

Six-year-old Sadie has congenital central hypoventilation syndrome, which affects how her nervous system manages her breathing.

The parents, who live in Dubai and rent a holiday home in Redditch, Worcestershire, said a battery-powered system put in her chest would help stimulate breathing.

Next week's operation is not available on the NHS.

