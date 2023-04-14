A couple who lost their unborn son after a crash said they felt let down by the penalty issued to the driver of the other car.

Caroline Hunter, 35, was 16 weeks pregnant in December when a driver was in collision with the car she was travelling in with her husband Dan in Evesham, Worcestershire.

The driver of the other vehicle received a fixed penalty notice after he was found to have had a defective tyre.

West Mercia Police said a full investigation had been carried out which had found no evidence to support a criminal prosecution and the driver had been issued with the highest sanction available.

Asked in what way she felt she had been let down by the law, by the authorities, Mrs Hunter said: "I just don't feel like the wider impacts and the true impact this has had on our whole family really has been [taken]... into account."