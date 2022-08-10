Police formed a human chain as they tried to free a woman from her car after it was washed down a river when she tried to cross a flooded ford.

Police arrived at Bow Brook, Worcestershire, and smashed the vehicle's windows amid tense scenes, all the time offering reassurance to her as officers themselves hung on.

She was rescued from a nearly submerged vehicle and taken to hospital after the incident on Tuesday between Pershore and Drakes Broughton.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said she was assessed for injuries that were not life-threatening.