People on a street in Worcester who have come together for every major royal event since 1953 are preparing to celebrate the Coronation.

Some residents remember the Queen's coronation being marked on Pinkett Street.

"It's only as we've got older you realise how important it was to be there and to be part of it," local resident Sandra Smith said.

Residents have held a dozen street parties since the Silver Jubilee in 1977 and they will be partying once again at the weekend.