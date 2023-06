CCTV showing the moment Dirk Howell was arrested was shown in court - and several harrowing 999 calls from neighbours who called police to report Alfie Steele being abused were also heard.

Howell has been convicted of murdering the nine-year-old in February 2021. Alfie' mother, Carla Scott, was convicted of manslaughter.

The boy died after a brutal regime of punishment ended with him being dunked into a freezing bath.