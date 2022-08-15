The Confetti Fields at Wyke Manor Estate in Pershore attract tourists from as far away as India and China.

The colourful display of delphiniums have become increasingly popular with Instagrammers from all over the world.

They are only open to the public for 10 days a year before the flowers are harvested and turned into confetti.

Over the weekend 8,000 people visited the ticketed event which is open to the public until Sunday.

Rebecca Wood reporting.