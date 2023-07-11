The birth of a rare Sumatran tiger cub at West Midland Safari Park has been captured on CCTV.

Keepers at the attraction in Bewdley, Worcestershire, said they were "over the moon".

The event was a "milestone moment" and "fantastic news for conservation efforts", with fewer than 400 individuals remaining in the wild, said the park.

It is the first tiger birth for 16 years, explained head keeper Chris Hodgkins, and the very first Sumatran cub to be born in the park's 50-year history.