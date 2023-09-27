A car has smashed into a tanning shop in Worcester and caused damage estimated at thousands of pounds.

The vehicle crashed through the front of Heatwave Worcester on Tuesday.

The driver was unhurt and the car had minor damage afterwards, West Mercia Police said.

The shop's owner, Nicole Le Poidevin, said she saw the car mount the pavement, stop and then accelerate at speed.

"The car hit my desk - it is built into the shop and has a concrete top and it literally wiped that out," she added.

Ms Le Poidevin and two customers, along with her dog, were uninjured.