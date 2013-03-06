Video

The parents of Holly Mills, who died from vCJD contracted during the "mad cow disease" crisis, say lessons have not been learnt about food safety.

Linda and Peter Mills from Pocklington, East Yorkshire, said the horsemeat scandal showed that not enough checks were being carried out.

Their daughter Holly was diagnosed with the brain disease variant CJD (vCJD) in 2003, and died in November 2011 at the age of 26.

The Food Standards Agency has said there is no food safety risk from products contaminated with horse DNA.

But Mrs Mills said: "As far as I'm concerned the checks aren't being done, we could be eating dead rats. We've not learnt any lessons."