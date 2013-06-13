Video

A renewable energy "renaissance" in the Humber region has prompted a new air link with Denmark, Humberside Airport has said.

Daily flights between the airport and Copenhagen are due to start in October.

Christian Wild from Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) said: "Humberside is establishing itself as the renewable energy capital of the UK, and this ties in very well with Copenhagen and Scandinavia."

A £200m wind turbine factory in Hull, and the 600-turbine Dogger Bank wind farm are among the renewable energy projects planned for the Humber region, while the Danish government has set a goal of running the entire country on renewables by 2050.