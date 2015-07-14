HMS Pickle
Restored HMS Pickle replica to sail on the Humber

A replica of Admiral Horatio Nelson's warship HMS Pickle is to set sail from Portugal to a new home on the Humber following months of restoration.

Finishing touches are being made to the vessel by a team from North Lincolnshire after the unique ship fell into ruin.

The schooner brought the news of Nelson's victory and death to England in November 1805.

