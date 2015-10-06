An artist who created a maritime sculpture for Hull has said she was "very sad" to see it left dumped on wasteland.

Kate Siddle's 'Cormorant Boat' statue was unveiled on the Marina by actress Maureen Lipman in 1987 after winning a design competition.

But the steel artwork now lies abandoned next to a council car park amid rubble.

Hull City Council said it had been moved temporarily to "a secure compound" while essential work was being carried out and would be erecting secure fencing around the sculpture.

BBC Look North's Sarah Walton has been speaking to the sculptor.