German veteran guest of honour at Hull's Breakfast Club
A former World War Two German submariner was welcomed as one of the guests of honour at a club for British veterans.
Horst Jackson, 90, was captured in Gibraltar during the conflict and eventually settled in Market Rasen, Lincolnshire, after the war.
He was welcomed in at Hull's Breakfast Club for a bacon sandwich and a chat.
11 Dec 2016
