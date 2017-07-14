Family 'torn apart' by hit-and-run

Video

The family of a boy who was knocked off his bike and left for dead have said it "tore them apart".

Kiernan Roberts, 16, was left in the middle of an East Yorkshire road when he was struck by Owen Finn, 63, last October.

Finn, a former president of Hull and Humber Chamber of Commerce, admitted a number of driving offences including drink-driving, and was jailed for three years at Hull Crown Court.

He was also banned from driving for 11 years.