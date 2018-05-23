Farm workers sacked after pig abuse film

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Four men were filmed by an animal welfare charity hitting and prodding pigs with pitchfork
Four workers have been sacked after film footage appeared to show pigs being abused on a farm.
Video of the men hitting the animals and poking them with pitchforks was captured on hidden cameras installed by charity Animal Equality UK at Fir Tree Farm in North Lincolnshire.
The farm owners said they were "shocked by the actions of those involved".
23 May 2018
