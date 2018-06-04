New motorway learners hit the road
Young drivers from around Goole have been some of first in the country to drive on a motorway before passing their test.

The group and their instructors drove along the M62 motorway just after midnight, minutes after the change became legal.

The government says the change in the law is designed to improve road safety.

