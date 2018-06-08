Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
RAF centenary baton taken to top of Humber Bridge
A baton relay celebrating the centenary of the Royal Air Force has completed its tour of Yorkshire with a visit to the top of the Humber Bridge.
The tour, which now moves into Lincolnshire, concludes on 10 July on London's Horse Guards Parade.
08 Jun 2018
