Cancer patient rings bell to signal end of treatment

A bell has been installed at an East Yorkshire hospital for cancer patients to ring after they have successfully ended their treatment.
Staff at Castle Hill Hospital in Cottingham say ringing an "end of treatment bell" can be a psychological milestone for those fighting the illness.
Patient Michael Lee said it was an emotional moment for him when he rang the bell after treatment for prostate cancer.
26 Jun 2018
