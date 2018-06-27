Police force's new canine recruits

Media player
Humberside Police trains new canine recruits for its 'expanding' dog unit
Four new dogs are being trained by Humberside Police after the force decided to expand its dog unit.
The dogs will be used to track missing people and detain suspects.
Humberside Police said it was bucking the trend while other forces had seen a cut in the number of dog handlers being recruited.
27 Jun 2018
