NHS 70: The decline in family GPs working alone in Hull
A Hull doctor is one of the few GPS in the city to still run a practice single-handed.

Dr Gabriel Hendow's surgery in Bransholme was recently rated outstanding by an independent health watchdog.

Most surgeries in the city now have a number of doctors and specialist support staff.

  • 28 Jun 2018