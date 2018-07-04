England fans celebrate penalty win

Media player
England fans in Hull celebrate penalty win
Delighted England fans in Hull roared their delight as England moved into the World Cup quarter finals on penalties.
The crowds at The Piper couldn't contain their joy as Eric Dier's spot kick propelled the team into the last eight.
04 Jul 2018
