Hot weather exposes ancient monuments
While soaring temperatures are leaving some dizzy and exhausted, the scorching weather is helping archaeologists to detect new ancient sites and monuments across East Yorkshire.

The extremely dry conditions have meant crop marks are exposing Iron Age and Roman settlements in fields.

  • 26 Jul 2018
