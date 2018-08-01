Media player
Tent art shows refugees' journey from Darfur to Hull
A new art installation by a refugee family shows the journey they made from Sudan's war-torn Darfur region to Hull.
The Dirar family spent four years living at a refugee camp in Egypt after fleeing Western Sudan.
They have built a replica tent portraying what life was like for Arafa and her six children before resettling in Hull in 2015.
01 Aug 2018
