Tent art shows refugees' journey
Video

A new art installation by a refugee family shows the journey they made from Sudan's war-torn Darfur region to Hull.

The Dirar family spent four years living at a refugee camp in Egypt after fleeing Western Sudan.

They have built a replica tent portraying what life was like for Arafa and her six children before resettling in Hull in 2015.

  • 01 Aug 2018
