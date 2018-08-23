Abandoned baby hedgehog numbers 'rise'
Video

Hedgehogs have been abandoning their offspring in record numbers, according to an animal hospital in Scunthorpe.

Andrew's Hedgehog Hospital in Scunthorpe says it has seen a rise in hoglets being orphaned over the summer.

The recent dry weather has left hedgehog mothers dehydrated, resulting in them not being able to produce enough milk. They leave to look for water but never return to their offspring.

