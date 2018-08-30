Rats walk on rubbish clogged river
Rats 'walk' on rubbish clogged River Freshney in Grimsby

A stretch of river in Grimsby has become clogged up with weeds, waste and rubbish allowing rats to "walk on water", residents say.

They fear the problem on a part of the River Freshney is "a health hazard and needs tackling" and are worried the vermin will enter their homes.

