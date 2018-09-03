More teachers seek help for stress, charity claims

Video

More teachers are seeking help for stress, according to a charity supporting education staff.

The figures come from The Education Support Partnership, which provides counselling to teachers over the telephone.

It said it has seen a 35% increase in calls in the past 12 months.

Many cite workload pressures and anxiety, like Callum Wetherill from Wakefield, who left his job to work outside of mainstream education, and Alan Castley, from Boston, Lincolnshire, who now works part-time.

Schools minister Nick Gibb said the government was aware of the workload teachers are facing and were tackling the issue.

Inside Out Yorkshire and Lincolnshire is broadcast on Monday 3 September on BBC One England at 19:30 GMT and is available nationwide for 30 days on the iPlayer thereafter.