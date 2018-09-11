Video

Parts of Hull were cordoned off after reports an armed man attempted to set fire to two banks in the city centre.

Police say they were called to reports of a man with a bladed weapon who was carrying petrol.

A spokesman said: "The man had entered two banks on King Edward Street around 13:00 and set fire to some of the liquid.

"A number of officers quickly attended along with fire crews and a small blaze was put out.

"The situation was contained very quickly by police and emergency crews and the man was arrested at Paragon Interchange. The suspect is now in custody. No one has been seriously injured."

Police said there was no suggestion the incident was terror-related and urged people to avoid the scene as investigations continued.

