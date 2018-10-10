Video

A Scunthorpe woman whose face became paralysed after contracting shingles has had movement restored to her face after a course of Botox injections.

Lisa Beardsley was initially denied the funding for the treatment as her local NHS trust said it was a cosmetic procedure.

She is now campaigning for all patients to be given access to the treatment.

Lisa said the paralysis had left her feeling anxious about how she would be perceived and she even worried about her face scaring children.