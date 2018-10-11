Media player
Beverley plane crash: Farmer's son finds wreckage
An East Yorkshire farmer said his son discovered the wreckage of a crashed light aircraft in fields near his farm in East Yorkshire.
Two people died after the plane came down about a mile from Beverley Airfield, near Leven, on Wednesday night.
Peter Harrison, whose farm is in nearby Wilfholme, said his son helped police to find the crash site at a boundary fence near his land. Mr Harrison said that, as well as the emergency services, local farmers had used quad bikes to join in the search for the aircraft.
