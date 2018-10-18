Knitted poppy cascade to honour war dead
Video

A cascade of 8,000 knitted poppies has been draped over a North Lincolnshire church.

Community volunteers have spent months preparing poppies for the display at St Andrew's church, Kirton in Lindsey, to commemorate 100 years since the end of World War One.

